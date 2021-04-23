scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 23, 2021
Latest news

Fire at Vasai Covid-19 hospital kills 13

According to a statement released by the Corona Control Room, Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation, other patients are being shifted to nearby hospitals.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: April 23, 2021 7:21:41 am
The fire broke out on Friday morning

A fire at a Covid-19 hospital in Vasai on Friday claimed the lives of at least 13 patients, reported news agency ANI.

According to a statement released by the Corona Control Room, Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation, other patients are being shifted to nearby hospitals.

Click here for more

More details awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 23: Latest News

Advertisement
x