Fire at Vasai Covid-19 hospital kills 13

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: April 23, 2021 7:21:41 am
A fire at a Covid-19 hospital in Vasai on Friday claimed the lives of at least 13 patients, reported news agency ANI.
According to a statement released by the Corona Control Room, Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation, other patients are being shifted to nearby hospitals.
More details awaited.
