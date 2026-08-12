Vasai Bypass rail project hits fresh hurdle as land survey delays acquisition

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The proposed Vasai Bypass rail project remains stalled as a crucial land survey needed to begin acquisition is yet to be conducted, even as work on environmental clearances has progressed.
The 5.73-km Vasai Bypass and Naigaon-Juchandra chord line, estimated to cost Rs 176 crore, aims to provide a direct rail link between Western Railway and the Konkan Railway network, allowing trains from Mumbai to enter the Konkan route without reversing at existing junctions.
The Railway Board sanctioned the project’s Detailed Project Report in July 2023, while a consultancy contract covering engineering surveys, land plans and environmental clearances was awarded a year later.
A proposal to divert 14.10 hectares of mangrove land — 9.6 hectares for the bypass and 4.6 hectares for stabling lines under Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) 3A — is under examination by forest authorities. Mangrove marking and a joint site inspection have been completed, with the latest report and cost estimate sent to the forest department earlier this month.
Land acquisition proposals covering 8.1 hectares have also been submitted to the Palghar district administration in two phases. Gazette notifications under the Railways Act have been issued, but the Joint Measurement Survey (JMS) remains pending.
The survey will determine land ownership and the exact area required, allowing compensation and final acquisition to proceed. Engineering approvals for Naigaon and Juchandra are also at different stages.
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