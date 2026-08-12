Vasai Bypass rail project hits fresh hurdle as land survey delays acquisition

Land acquisition proposals covering 8.1 hectares have also been submitted to the Palghar district administration in two phases. Gazette notifications under the Railways Act have been issued, but the Joint Measurement Survey (JMS) remains pending. (Representational Photo by Akash)

The proposed Vasai Bypass rail project remains stalled as a crucial land survey needed to begin acquisition is yet to be conducted, even as work on environmental clearances has progressed.

The 5.73-km Vasai Bypass and Naigaon-Juchandra chord line, estimated to cost Rs 176 crore, aims to provide a direct rail link between Western Railway and the Konkan Railway network, allowing trains from Mumbai to enter the Konkan route without reversing at existing junctions.

The Railway Board sanctioned the project’s Detailed Project Report in July 2023, while a consultancy contract covering engineering surveys, land plans and environmental clearances was awarded a year later.