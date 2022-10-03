Vasai: After son’s death in electric scooter battery blast, man moves consumer court

Three days after his seven-year-old son died, allegedly after the battery of an electric scooter that was being charged at his residence exploded, a driver in Vasai on Monday approached a consumer court seeking compensation. The man moved court even as the local Manikpur police said they would investigate if the death was caused due to a faulty battery or overheating.

“I approached the consumer court today and filed a complaint against the company. The name of the scooter is LO: EV and it is owned by Batt RE company based in Jaipur. I bought the scooter last year in August along with the battery for Rs 82,000. I was using only one battery and recharged it once every two days. I used the scooter only for going to office. The battery had a three-year warranty. I had kept it to charge somewhere around 2.30 am and the blast took place somewhere around 5 am or 5.30 am,” Shahanawaz Ansari told The Indian Express.

The Indian Express on Monday reached out to the company on their social media profiles on Facebook and Twitter and also tried to contact them on their WhatsApp number. An official email was also sent to the company and a response is awaited.

According to Shahanawaz, the incident took place on September 23, between 4.30 am and 5 am, at his house in a residential building in Vasai’s Ram Das Nagar area. His son Shabbir, 7, was sleeping with his grandmother in the hall while Shahanawaz and his wife were sleeping in the bedroom. Shahanawaz had plugged in his electric scooter’s battery for charging. Hours later, they were woken up by the loud sound of an explosion. While his grandmother suffered minor injuries, Shabbir suffered over 70 per cent burn injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed on Friday night.

“We have registered a case of accidental death. So far, we have not received any complaint from the family,” Police Inspector Sampat Patil from Manikpur police station said.

While the police said it was not clear when the battery was kept for charging and hinted that overheating of batteries could be a reason for the blast, the family said it was kept for charging around 2.30 am. “We will investigate the case from all angles, including if the incident took place due to a faulty battery,” Sanjay Patil, deputy commissioner of police (zone 2), Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Police, said.