Vasai: 3 people killed, 8 injured in hydrogen cylinder blast

Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Three people died and eight others were injured in a blast at Chandrapada village under Vasai taluka of Maharashtra Wednesday. The explosion occurred in a company called COS Power, which manufactures electrical panel boards.
A press note issued by the Palghar district administration said that there was an explosion in a hydrogen cylinder. The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals.
The press note further said that the fire was extinguished and cooling operations were on.