Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Vasai: 3 people killed, 8 injured in hydrogen cylinder blast

As per the official statement, a hydrogen cylinder exploded.

Three people died and eight others were injured in a blast at Vasai of Maharashtra.

Three people died and eight others were injured in a blast at Chandrapada village under Vasai taluka of Maharashtra Wednesday. The explosion occurred in a company called COS Power, which manufactures electrical panel boards.

A press note issued by the Palghar district administration said that there was an explosion in a hydrogen cylinder. The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals.

The press note further said that the fire was extinguished and cooling operations were on.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 05:53:21 pm
