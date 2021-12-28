scorecardresearch
Varsha Gaikwad tests Covid positive

By: PTI | Mumbai |
December 28, 2021 11:28:56 pm
Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Tuesday said she has tested positive for Covid-19.

The minister, who contracted the viral infection last year also, had been attending the ongoing winter session of the state Legislature and replied to various questions pertaining to her ministry in the state Legislative Council on Monday.

“I learned today that I tested positive for Covid-19 after first feeling symptoms yesterday evening. My symptoms are relatively mild. I’m fine and have isolated myself. Request those who met me the past few days to take precautions,” tweeted the Congress leader, who recently also visited Uttar Pradesh.

