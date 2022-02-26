Elgaar Parishad case: HC extends Varavara Rao’s medical bail till March 3

The Bombay High Court on Saturday extended till March 3 the time allotted to Elgaar Parishad case accused Varavara Rao to return to jail. In doing so, the court extended the medical bail granted to Rao till March 3.

The octogenarian had been granted medical bail for six months on February 22, last year, and was later allowed to extend it till February 28, 2022.

On Saturday, the matter was mentioned before a division bench of Justice Sunil B Shukre and Justice Amit B Borkar.

Rao’s plea said the six-month period following his release from jail had ended on September 5, 2021, and that he continues to suffer from various ailments. The 82-year-old added that medical reports showed he has asymptomatic Parkinson’s disease, neurological ailments and severe abdomen pain, indicating evidence of umbilical hernia.

Rao also sought modification of the HC’s condition that he must not leave Mumbai, seeking instead that he be allowed to return to Telangana.

Earlier this week, Justice S S Shinde recused from hearing cases pertaining to the Bhima Koregaon-Elgaar Parishad case. Thereafter, Chief Justice Dipankar Datta, on administrative side, took a decision and assigned the Justice Shukre-led bench to hear the cases.

The bench will now hear the petition filed by Rao, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, seeking a review of the December 1 order of the court that refused to grant them default bail as the same bench had passed the December 1 verdict.

Last month, Justice Prasanna B Varale had recused himself from hearing the plea by Rao seeking extension of medical bail granted to him by the High Court in February last year. Thereafter, Justice Varale recused from hearing other Elgaar Parishad matters, leading the matters to be transferred to alternate bench led by Justice Shinde.

On Saturday, the Justice Shukre-led bench posted Rao’s plea to March 1, when it is likely to conduct the final hearing of the same.

Meanwhile, lawyer representing co-accused Anand Teltumbde mentioned the plea challenging the denial of bail by trial court and certain provisions of Unlawful Activities ( Prevention) Act (UAPA). The HC will hear Teltumbde’s plea on March 2.