Vande Bharat menu to feature veg & non-veg food with regional delicacies

THE NEW menu of the Vande Bharat Express will be a combination of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items as well as regional delicacies from Maharashtra. Two Vande Bharat trains of the 2.0 version will be introduced on Solapur and Shirdi Sai Nagar routes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the service of the twin Vande Bharat trains from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on February 10.

According to sources, the Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, which is in charge of the food service on Vande Bharat trains, is leaving no stone unturned to facilitate and serve the best regional delicacies to the passengers of these two trains en route to Shirdi and Solapur.

Some of the dishes in consideration for the changing menu are breakfast items such as sabudana groundnut khichadi, jowar bhakhri and besan pola, along with sorghum, shengdana chiwda and bhadang.

Meanwhile, dinner items may include groundnut pulao, pea pulao, bhakar, aamti, danyachi usal, jhunka in vegetarian items and sauji chicken, chicken tamda rassa or chicken kolhapuri. The evening snacks include sabudana vada, shegaon kachori, kothimbir vadi, thali peeth, multigrain bhadang, sabudana wada and bhakarwadi.

Meanwhile, millet dishes will also be a special feature in the changing menu on these two trains.

Vande Bharat trains that are being introduced on Shirdi and Solapur routes may have expensive fares compared to other express trains. A train ticket from Mumbai to Shirdi in a Vande Bharat chair car may cost Rs 800, while one in the executive class may cost Rs 1,630. Usually, the train ticket fare between Dadar and Shirdi in the second a/c is Rs 895.