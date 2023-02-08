scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Advertisement

Vande Bharat menu to feature veg & non-veg food with regional delicacies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the service of the twin Vande Bharat trains from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on February 10.

PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express at Gandhinagar Capital station. (PTI/file)

THE NEW menu of the Vande Bharat Express will be a combination of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items as well as regional delicacies from Maharashtra. Two Vande Bharat trains of the 2.0 version will be introduced on Solapur and Shirdi Sai Nagar routes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the service of the twin Vande Bharat trains from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on February 10.

Also Read |During Mumbai visit, PM likely to inaugurate two new road projects by MMRDA

According to sources, the Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, which is in charge of the food service on Vande Bharat trains, is leaving no stone unturned to facilitate and serve the best regional delicacies to the passengers of these two trains en route to Shirdi and Solapur.

Some of the dishes in consideration for the changing menu are breakfast items such as sabudana groundnut khichadi, jowar bhakhri and besan pola, along with sorghum, shengdana chiwda and bhadang.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Fast & Delicious
Delhi Confidential: Fast & Delicious
UPSC Key- February 7, 2023: Know about Turkey and Syria Earthquake, Ex si...
UPSC Key- February 7, 2023: Know about Turkey and Syria Earthquake, Ex si...
Joe Biden’s a great President. He should not run again
Joe Biden’s a great President. He should not run again
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...

Meanwhile, dinner items may include groundnut pulao, pea pulao, bhakar, aamti, danyachi usal, jhunka in vegetarian items and sauji chicken, chicken tamda rassa or chicken kolhapuri. The evening snacks include sabudana vada, shegaon kachori, kothimbir vadi, thali peeth, multigrain bhadang, sabudana wada and bhakarwadi.

Meanwhile, millet dishes will also be a special feature in the changing menu on these two trains.

More from Mumbai

Vande Bharat trains that are being introduced on Shirdi and Solapur routes may have expensive fares compared to other express trains. A train ticket from Mumbai to Shirdi in a Vande Bharat chair car may cost Rs 800, while one in the executive class may cost Rs 1,630. Usually, the train ticket fare between Dadar and Shirdi in the second a/c is Rs 895.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-02-2023 at 05:18 IST
Next Story

High-tension power lines: ‘No compensation’ for land | HC rejects fast-track hearing plea by APDR, farmers

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close