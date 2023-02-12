Vande Bharat Express trains witness huge bookings from CSMT today

The Central Railway (CR) said on Saturday that all seats in the Vande Bharat Express from CSMT to Shirdi have been booked for Sunday, while the CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express has so far witnessed a booking of over 85 per cent seats.

The two trains were flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday from CSMT.

On Saturday, the Shirdi to CSMT Vande Bharat Express train’s first commercial trip saw 283 bookings against the availability of 1,128 seats, including both Chair Car and Executive Class. The Solapur-CSMT train, meanwhile, saw 513 tickets being sold against the 1,128 available seats.

According to the Railways, both Vande Bharat Express trains are expected to see a gradual increase in footfall. The two trains cater to pilgrimage spots of Maharashtra like Shirdi and Tuljapur, Akkalkot, Siddeshwar and Pandharpur in Solapur.

One travelling on the CSMT-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express has to shell out Rs 975 for a seat in the Chair Car and Rs 1,130 in the Executive Class. Both fares include food. One travelling on the CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express has to pay Rs 1,300 for a Chair Car seat and Rs 2,365 for the Executive Class. Both the fares also include food.