scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Advertisement

Vande Bharat Express trains witness huge bookings from CSMT today

According to the Railways, both Vande Bharat Express trains are expected to see a gradual increase in footfall. The two trains cater to pilgrimage spots of Maharashtra like Shirdi and Tuljapur, Akkalkot, Siddeshwar and Pandharpur in Solapur.

The two trains were flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday from CSMT. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)
Listen to this article
Vande Bharat Express trains witness huge bookings from CSMT today
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Central Railway (CR) said on Saturday that all seats in the Vande Bharat Express from CSMT to Shirdi have been booked for Sunday, while the CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express has so far witnessed a booking of over 85 per cent seats.

The two trains were flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday from CSMT.

On Saturday, the Shirdi to CSMT Vande Bharat Express train’s first commercial trip saw 283 bookings against the availability of 1,128 seats, including both Chair Car and Executive Class. The Solapur-CSMT train, meanwhile, saw 513 tickets being sold against the 1,128 available seats.

According to the Railways, both Vande Bharat Express trains are expected to see a gradual increase in footfall. The two trains cater to pilgrimage spots of Maharashtra like Shirdi and Tuljapur, Akkalkot, Siddeshwar and Pandharpur in Solapur.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
English words from Greek, Roman, Indian mythology: How many do you know?
English words from Greek, Roman, Indian mythology: How many do you know?
Adani’s defence footprint: Small arms, UAVs, and more
Adani’s defence footprint: Small arms, UAVs, and more
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Turkey earthquake, Lithi...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Turkey earthquake, Lithi...
Know Your City: Pune restaurant with same menu since 1878 is defying rule...
Know Your City: Pune restaurant with same menu since 1878 is defying rule...
More from Mumbai

One travelling on the CSMT-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express has to shell out Rs 975 for a seat in the Chair Car and Rs 1,130 in the Executive Class. Both fares include food. One travelling on the CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express has to pay Rs 1,300 for a Chair Car seat and Rs 2,365 for the Executive Class. Both the fares also include food.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-02-2023 at 00:30 IST
Next Story

Woman consumes acid, dies after rape bid on teen granddaughter

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close