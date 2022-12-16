Vande Bharat earns Rs 9.2 cr in ticketing fares in November

JUST TWO months after starting its service, the third Vande Bharat Superfast Express train, which runs between Gandhinagar and Mumbai, is gaining popularity among passengers. In November, the train from Mumbai to Gandhinagar (train number 20901) earned Rs 4.49 crore, while the one from Gandhinagar to Mumbai (train number 20902) earned Rs 4.72 crore only through ticketing fares, taking the total revenue to Rs 9.21 crore.

In October, the total revenue earned from ticketing fares (to and from) was Rs 8.25 crore. According to Western Railway, Vande Bharat, which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30, has been running with an average 130% occupancy due to immense popularity and response from passengers.

Railway officials, however, said the popularity of Vande Bharat has not affected the occupancy of other trains that are plying between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, like Shatabdi Express. In fact, the new Vande Bharat train is supplementing the demand of passengers travelling on this route, while Shatabdi Express is also running with an average 100 % occupancy, said a railway official. The 16-coach Vande Bharat train has a seating capacity of 1,128 passengers.

The travel time for Vande Bharat Express from Gandhinagar to Mumbai is approximately five-and-a-half hours. It costs Rs 1,275 for traveling in AC chair cars from Mumbai to Gandhinagar and Rs 1,440 for the journey from Gandhinagar to Mumbai. For the executive chair car, the fare is Rs 2,455 from Mumbai to Gandhinagar and Rs 2,650 from Gandhinagar to Mumbai.