Sunday, January 19, 2020

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi gives Maharashtra bandh call on Jan 24 against CAA, NRC

VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar alleged that there was unrest in the country over the CAA, which the Centre was trying to implement forcibly.

| Mumbai | Published: January 19, 2020 8:14:27 pm
The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has called for a Maharashtra bandh on January 24 to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and “wrong” economic policies of the Centre.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar alleged that there was unrest in the country over the CAA, which the Centre was trying to implement forcibly.

“The country is on the path of economic bankruptcy. Due to demonetisation and GST, coupled with atmosphere of mistrust in the country, the government is not getting revenue. The economic policies of the Centre are wrong,” he alleged.

Ambedkar also appealed to political parties and social organisations to join the bandh.

He also met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in connection with the bandh call.

