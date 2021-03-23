scorecardresearch
Monday, March 22, 2021
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief seeks President’s rule in state

Ambedkar said, “Home Minister Anil Deshmukh cannot issue an order to the police force to collect Rs 100 crore. If such a huge amount is raised, it has to be a collective decision of the party or the cabinet."

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
March 23, 2021 3:58:33 am
Prakash Ambedkar on Monday demanded the President's rule to be imposed in Maharashtra. (File)

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar on Monday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and demanded the President’s rule to be imposed in Maharashtra.

Ambedkar said, “Home Minister Anil Deshmukh cannot issue an order to the police force to collect Rs 100 crore. If such a huge amount is raised, it has to be a collective decision of the party or the cabinet. The issue needs to be probed thoroughly. To ensure an unbiased investigation, you cannot let the present government run the state. It will have to be dissolved and the President’s rule imposed.”

The VBA is, however, against dissolving the State Legislative Assembly.

