Vanchit Bahujan Agadhi to go solo in Maharashtra assembly polls

The Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh president Prakash Ambedkar has decided to go solo in the October 2019 assembly elections in Maharashtra. The party under the banner of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadhi will put up candidates in at least one-third of the 288 seats across Maharashtra. However, the final tally of seats and candidates is still being worked out.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ambedkar said, “The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi will contest the assembly elections on its own steam and merit.” The political developments across the country specially in the mainstream parties like Congress-NCP do not provide condusive platform for any pre-poll alliance, he added maintaining that there was no question of any electoral understanding pre or post polls with saffron parties like BJP and Shiv Sena.

The grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar expressed disappointment at the manner in which the pan Indian party like Congress was grappling with leadership crisis.

“The Lok Sabha defeat has exposed the in-house problems within Congress. They are left directionless. Their president Rahul Gandhi has resigned. Even after a month, they cannot decide on who would lead the Congress,” he said.

Undaunted by the mainstream parties poised for alliances to consolidate the electoral gains, Ambedkar feels,” Whether it is Congress-NCP or Shiv Sena-BJP alliance they will have plenty of problems to tackle. In any case we are very clear about of agenda and voters which is unlikely to be affected by Congress-NCP or Sena-BJP alliances.”

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Ambedkar’s party polled 41 lakh votes. In Maharashtra, VBA played a major role of spoiling the electoral prospectcs of mainstream alliances namely Congress-NCP in nine seats. The impact of Ambedkar’s party was also felt by Shiv Sena-BJP in atleast three to four seats.

According to Ambedkar, “ We are targetting the oppressed and backward class sgements across Maharashtra. Our objective is to address the concerns of these segments which feel disenchanted with both Congress-NCP and Shiv Sena-BJP parties.”

While conceding that he could not win a single Lok Sabha seat, Ambedkar said, “ Our politics and objective is not confined to electoral results alone. We have emerged as an alternative to the mainstream parties which are perceived as catering to rich and powerful.”

The VBA leader believes the unrest within the Congress will impact the overall process of alliance with NCP. Being the party in power, there would be sizeable section within the BJP and Sena which failing to get the ticket would also turn rebel or look for suitable forum to fulfull their politic ambitious.

Asked whether Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray’s meeting with Sonia Gandhi would work in Maharashtra, Ambedkar said, “ It does not impact our politics or segment.” Moreover, “ MNS has always been perceived as an anti-North Indian party. So, it is unlikely Congress will like to have any alliance with them in the assembly polls. It will prove detrimental as north Indian vote share accounts upto 20 per cent in Mumbai.”