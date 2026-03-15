Van Rani Toy Train Back on Track at SGNP After Five Years

The toy train route runs through the Krishnagiri Upvan area, covering about 5.5 sq km, where visitors can observe animals in a mini zoo while experiencing the park’s biodiversity. (Express Photo)

After a gap of five years, the iconic Van Rani toy train service inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) resumed operations on Saturday. The service was flagged off on Saturday afternoon by Union Minister and Member of Parliament from North Mumbai, Piyush Goyal.

The yellow toy train, a popular attraction for visitors to the park, first began operating in the 1970s on a narrow-gauge line. Initially, it ran on a 2.7-km route powered by a diesel engine. However, operations were halted in 2021 after the tracks were damaged during the Cyclone Tauktae.

Authorities subsequently undertook restoration work to revive the service. The project was awarded to RITES Ltd (Rail India Technical and Economic Service), with the total cost pegged at ₹45 crore. Officials from Sanjay Gandhi National Park said the park authorities invested ₹43 crore for the revival.