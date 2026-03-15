Van Rani Toy Train Back on Track at SGNP After Five Years

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After a gap of five years, the iconic Van Rani toy train service inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) resumed operations on Saturday. The service was flagged off on Saturday afternoon by Union Minister and Member of Parliament from North Mumbai, Piyush Goyal.
The yellow toy train, a popular attraction for visitors to the park, first began operating in the 1970s on a narrow-gauge line. Initially, it ran on a 2.7-km route powered by a diesel engine. However, operations were halted in 2021 after the tracks were damaged during the Cyclone Tauktae.
Authorities subsequently undertook restoration work to revive the service. The project was awarded to RITES Ltd (Rail India Technical and Economic Service), with the total cost pegged at ₹45 crore. Officials from Sanjay Gandhi National Park said the park authorities invested ₹43 crore for the revival.
Speaking at the inauguration, Goyal said the toy train would help boost eco-tourism in the region. He noted that North Mumbai is fortunate to host one of the city’s most important ecological spaces.
“Residents of Dahisar, Borivali, Magathane and the entire Uttar Mumbai region are blessed with the natural beauty of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, which is home to rich biodiversity including lions and tigers,” he said.
The revived train now runs on battery power, making it environmentally sustainable and eliminating diesel emissions. The new train set includes green battery-operated coaches, three of which are vista-dome coaches offering tourists a 180-degree view of the surroundings. The remaining five coaches are open-seating coaches.
The toy train route runs through the Krishnagiri Upvan area, covering about 5.5 sq km, where visitors can observe animals in a mini zoo while experiencing the park’s biodiversity.
Earlier, trains operated at 30-minute intervals and required a minimum of 20 passengers before departure. Authorities are expected to maintain a similar schedule depending on visitor demand.
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