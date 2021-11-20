Valuables worth Rs 1.5 lakh stolen from Mumbai home after residents left for work

Valuables worth Rs 1.5 lakh were stolen from the residence of a 36-year-old man at Khar (East) when the family members were at work. The complainant, Prashant Sonavane, is a resident of Jawahar Nagar where he stays with his parents, wife and daughter.

All four family members had left for work on Wednesday morning after locking the door. When Sonavane returned in the evening, he saw that the door’s lock had been tampered with. Inside, the cupboard’s lock was broken too and the burglar had stolen valuables including mangalsutra, gold chain and a gold ring, collectively worth Rs 1.5 lakh.

An FIR has been registered at Nirmal Nagar police station for burglary under IPC sections 454 and 457 (house-trespass or house-breaking). The police are tracking history-sheeters and checking CCTV cameras in the vicinity to nab the accused.

According to the Mumbai police, burglaries in the city have risen from 1,186 cases last year to 1,273 cases this year (both figures till September). Among this year’s cases, 665 (52%) have been solved, while 535 (45%) were solved during this period last year.