Covid: Five Vakola cops transferred to control room over lapses

Five police personnel, including three police officers from Vakola police station, were sent to the police control room in west region for allegedly failing to take action against a pub where Covid restrictions were violated. A police official from the west region confirmed the development.

The Social Service Branch (SS Branch) of the Mumbai Crime Branch recently raided a pub in the jurisdiction of Vakola police station in Santacruz (East), where more than 80 people had gathered.

“After the inquiry, five personnel were found to be at fault and were shifted to the control room,” said a police official.