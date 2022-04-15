Vagsheer, last Scorpene-class submarine under Project-75, to be launched on April 20

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar will launch Vagsheer, the last of the Scorpene-class submarines, in Mumbai on April 20, officials said Friday.

The Mazgaon Dock had been entrusted with the task of building six submarines under the Project-75 programme. The first two submarines – INS Kalvari and INS Khanderi – were commissioned into the Indian Navy on September 21, 2017 and September 19, 2019. Despite enormous challenges faced during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020-21, it delivered INS Karanj and INS Vela in one calendar year on February 15, 2021 and November 9, 2021, respectively.

The fifth submarine Vagir is undergoing mandatory sea trials before its scheduled delivery, officials said.

Vagsheer, the last of the six submarines, is ready for launch on April 20 and will also undergo sea trials. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Mazgaon Dock worked proactively on this submarine, completing the work on it between January 18, 2021 and February 23, 2022, they explained, adding that post her launch, important machinery such as the main engine and main motor would undergo harbour trials, followed by sea trials from January 2023, culminating in its delivery by March 2024.

“In this regard, MDL has taken great efforts for indigenisation of equipment like main batteries, gas analyzers, intercoms, AC plants, RO plants, and thereby achieving maximum indigenisation in SM6. These steps are in the right direction of our Prime Minister’s vision to make India Atma Nirbhar,” a Mazgaon Dock official said.

Project-75 (P-75) was conceptualised by former Prime Minister I K Gujral and faced many hurdles. The Union government wanted 24 submarines under P-75 and, a year later, they negotiated with a firm for four Scorpene-class submarines, two of which were to be built in Mazgaon Dock, officials said.

After the Kargil attack in 1999, the Union government cleared plans for a submarine-building programme, but it did not take off. Later, two projects were devised, Project 75 and Project 75I and the technology for these was to be obtained from foreign defence forms. The contract for signing six submarines was given to Mazgaon Dock in Mumbai on October 6, 2005 and delivery was to begin in 2012, they said.

Steel cutting for the first submarine began on December 14, 2006 and hull construction was started on May 23, 2007. Much delay was faced in getting sensors and propulsion systems.

The submarines have a length of 67.5 metres, height of 12.3 metres and the beam measures 6.2 metres. They can reach a top speed of 20 knots when submerged and a top speed of 11 knots when she surfaces.

The Scorpene-class submarines have four MTU 12V 396 SE84 diesel engines, 360 battery cells, for power and a silent Permanently Magnetised Propulsion Motor. The hull, fin and hydroplanes are designed for minimum underwater resistance and all equipment inside the pressure hull is mounted on shock-absorbing cradles for enhanced stealth. They can do offensive operations across the entire spectrum of naval warfare including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying and area surveillance.