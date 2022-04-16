Vagsheer, last of six scorpene class submarines, to be launched April 20

Defense Secretary Ajay Kumar would be launching Vagsheer, the last of the scorpene class submarines, on April 20 in Mumbai.

The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) was given the task of building six submarines under the P75 programme.

The first two submarines, INS Kalvari and INS Khanderi, were commissioned into Indian Navy on September 21, 2017, and September 19, 2019 respectively. Then, MDL delivered INS Karanj and INS Vela on February 15, 2021, and November 9, 2021, respectively. Vagir is undergoing mandatory sea trials before scheduled delivery.

Post her launching, the important machinery of Vagsheer, such as the main engine and the main motor, would undergo harbour trials followed by sea trials from January 2023 before being delivered by March 2024.

“In this regard, MDL has taken great efforts for indigenisation of equipment like main batteries, gas analysers, Intercoms, AC plants, RO plants, thereby achieving maximum indigenisation in SM6 [submarine 6]. These steps are in the right direction of our Prime Minister’s vision to make India ‘atmanirbhar’,’’ said an official.