Vaccine stock limited, drive at only 24 centres in Mumbai

Amid the shortage of vaccines in Mumbai, most of the vaccination centres will be closed on Wednesday. Out of the total 314 civic and state body run centres, only 24 will be functional on Wednesday. Each centre has been allotted 100 doses and centres will be operational between 9 and 5 pm.

All the centres will be open for citizens above 18 years of age who are due for their first or second doses of vaccine, informed BMC.

Out of the 24 centres, 13 will be administering Covaxin vaccines and 11 will deal with Covishield. Out of the total Covaxin stock, 50 per cent will be reserved for the first dose and the remaining 50 per cent for the second dose. A 30 per cent of the Covisheild vaccine has been reserved for the first dose.

List of CVCs administering Covaxin on August 11. Both doses to be administered. Kindly carry your first dose certificate. Time: 9am – 5pm

Healthcare workers and frontline workers due for their second doses can also get them at any of the listed centres. Besides, special sessions have also been organised for pregnant women, international travellers and citizens above 45 years of age.

List of CVCs administering Covishield on August 11. HCW/FLW (2nd dose), 18+: All centers Mumbai citizens going abroad for education, jobs (documents mandatory), 45+ (drive-in), pregnant women: Centers mentioned in list 9am-5pm

On Wednesday, drive-in vaccination for people above the age of 45 is available at the Cooperage garden. There are seven centres registered for students set to travel abroad for higher studies and professionals due to fly out for work commitments. However, on Wednesday, vaccines for the special category will only be available at Kasturba hospital. Pregnant women can get themselves immunised at MW Desai hospital in Malad east.