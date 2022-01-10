Vaccination a ‘weapon’, needn’t interfere in curbs for unvaccinated on local trains: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Monday told petitioners seeking to set aside the Maharashtra government’s decision to allow only “fully vaccinated” people on local trains and at malls and workplaces that vaccination is a “weapon” in the fight against Covid which minimises chances of hospitalisation.

“The state government says it has the responsibility of looking after the entire population…. it has to devise a policy to protect the maximum number of population from Covid-19. Vaccination is sort of a weapon in the fight against Covid-19. None says if anyone is vaccinated, he or she will be immune to Covid-19 infection in future,” a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Makarand S Karnik orally remarked.

The bench was hearing pleas by activists Feroze Mithiborwala and Yohan Tengra challenging the state government’s decision which was taken in August last year.

The court asked the petitioners that if over 75 per cent of the state’s eligible population has already received at least one dose of the vaccine, what could be a ground for it to interfere with such a decision.

The bench said, “More than 75 per cent of the total population has got the first dose in Maharashtra… You have to show the decision is so arbitrary that no reasonable person would act in such a manner and it has to shock the conscience of court and judicial review is available in policy decisions regarding health.”

“…the idea behind vaccination is that it will act as a shield for future infection. Chances of getting admitted to hospital get minimised by it. If the state has made a policy decision, which they are entitled to take for better interest of the public at large and as parens patriae (power to protect persons who are unable to act on their own behalf), there could be a sounder policy, but would that be a ground for us to say that policy should be interfered with,” it asked.

Maharashtra Chief Secretary Debashish Chakrabarty had informed the high court in an affidavit last month that the impugned decision was taken as the Constitution permits reasonable restrictions in public interest as unvaccinated persons can endanger their own lives as well as that of others.

The chief secretary had also stated that Covid vaccines are easily available and 7.9 crore persons had already taken at least one dose, while 4.95 crore have received both doses in Maharashtra.

Arguing for Tengra on Monday, advocate Nilesh Ojha said the state has no authority to pass any such order under the Disaster Management (DM) Act contrary to Central government guidelines, and if any order has to be passed by state authority, it has to be put before the state legislature within 30 days as per the DM Act. “Therefore, all orders passed by the state government are null and void for being in violation of the said law. Moreover, the life and liberty of the citizens cannot be curtailed,” he added.

Seeking response from petitioners, the bench posted further hearing to January 17.