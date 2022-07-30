Vaccination sees three-fold increase, saves lakhs of vials from getting expired

AS OF July 14, the state had nearly 22 lakh vials of Covid-19 vaccines, which were supposed to expire in August. However, as daily vaccination surged three-fold under the ‘Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav’ programme starting from July 15 where booster shots are being administered free of cost, the state has been able to use the near-expiry vials in the nick of time.

Due to the robust vaccination drive in the past 16 days, the near-expiry vial stock of Covishield has reduced to around 2-3 lakh. The state now has only a few thousand vials of Covaxin with expiry dates in August.

Dr Nitin Ambadekar, Additional Director of the Health Service, sent a letter to the district health officers on July 14 stating that the state had 21 lakh vials of Covishield and 21,230 vials of Covaxin, which were supposed to expire in August. He instructed them to utilise those on priority to avoid wastage of vaccines.

With the start of the 75-day of Covid Amrit Mahotsav programme, the state has been overwhelmed with the response to vaccination. Before July 14, Maharashtra was recording daily vaccination of 50,000, which has now increased to over 1.5 lakh. On July 27, a total of 1.94 lakh vials of vaccine were administered in the state.

This special vaccination drive is a part of the celebration for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav by the Centre and is aimed to provide free precaution doses for all adults (18 years and above) eligible population at the government Covid-19 vaccination centres. In the 15 days between July 15-29, the state has administered over 23.21 lakh vaccines.

“Earlier, the response from the beneficiaries was extremely less. So, we had a large number of vials in stock. But now, with the sudden surge in demand, we have been able to use most of it,” said Dr Sachin Desai, state immunisation officer. “We are hopeful that they would be able to utilise vaccines before their expiry due to the high demand,” he added.

In April, the Centre rolled out paid precautionary doses in private vaccination centres for the eligible adult population. But the state received a lukewarm response especially in the rural districts due to the absence of private healthcare centres to vaccinate people.

“In rural and tribal areas of the state, the presence of private healthcare centres is limited. Also, many players were hesitant to keep the vials due to the monetary loss they sustained after their stocked vaccines expired. This badly hurt the mass vaccination,” said a senior public health official.

Now, even rural districts like Nandubar, Parbhani and Wasim among others are witnessing a surge in booster vaccination. “We are getting overwhelmed with the response. Also, under the door-to-door campaign, we are able to vaccinate the beneficiaries with the third dose that was earlier limited only to elderly population above 60 years,” said Dr Govind Chaudhari, district health officer, Nandurbar.

At present, the state has a stock of 10 lakh vials of Covishield, and after a fresh consignment, the stock for Covaxin has increased to 30 lakh vials.

Globally, several studies have shown that vaccines are one of the most important strategies to prevent severe illness and mortality.

“We need to understand the importance of vaccines and convince people to take their precautionary doses so that the infection can be controlled. Many have still not taken their booster shots, which is why we need to go back to Information, Education and Communication and get the message across that vaccines can save lives,” said Dr Rahul Pandit, a member of the Covid-19 task force.