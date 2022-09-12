Vaccination drive against Lumpy Skin Disease to be completed in 48 hours: govt

The state animal husbandry commissioner, Sachindra Pratap Singh, said preventive vaccination drive against Lumpy Skin Disease will be completed in 48 hours in affected villages in the state.

Lumpy Skin Disease is a viral disease of cattle and buffaloes and currently endemic in parts of the country.

The first incidence of the disease in Maharashtra was reported on August 4 in Chinawal village of Raver taluka in Jalgaon district. Its spread has been noticed in a total of 280 villages in Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Akola, Dhule, Pune, Latur, Aurangabad, Beed, Satara, Buldana, Amravati, Osmanabad, Kolhapur, Sangli, Yeotmal, Parbhani, Solapur, Washim, Nashik and Jalna. In 20 districts, a total of 42 infected animals have died.

The state has so far received 10 lakh vaccine doses of which 1.25 lakh doses were distributed by the Animal Husbandry Commissionerate.