Vaccination centres in Mumbai to stay shut for four days, to resume operations on November 8

Over 300 civic body and government-run vaccination centres will remain shut for four days, starting Thursday to November 7, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said. The vaccination process will resume on November 8, the civic body added.

Even though BMC did not state a reason behind halting the vaccination process, the decision was likely taken in view of Diwali festivities. Earlier, BMC had halted the vaccination drive during the Ganapati festival for a day in September.

Also Read | Markets brim with shoppers ahead of Diwali, BMC expects rise in Covid cases

Meanwhile, a significant drop in the daily inoculation numbers is being reported in the city since October. The month saw a drop of 39 per cent in vaccination figures as compared to September. On Tuesday, only 32, 739 citizens visited 463 centres at the civic body-run, government and private hospitals, which have a daily capacity of inoculating 90,000 people.

According to BMC data, around 95 per cent of the city’s eligible population has been inoculated with the first dose while 56 per cent of people have been fully vaccinated.

The data also shows that there has been no shortage of doses, as the civic body received 16 lakh doses in October as against 17 lakh doses the previous month.

Also Read | Very poor air quality likely in Mumbai day after Diwali: SAFAR forecast

BMC officials said festivals such as Navratri and Dussehra last month could be among the reasons behind the drop in daily inoculation numbers.

The BMC has set a target to fully vaccinate 92 lakh people by February 2022.