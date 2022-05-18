Vaccination against Covid: 90-day gap between 2nd dose and booster shot for overseas travellers

The BMC has reduced the time gap between the booster dose and the second Covid-19 vaccine dose for persons travelling abroad to a minimum of 90 days after the second dose. Earlier, the time gap was nine months.

The decision to relax the norms about the precaution dose for overseas travellers was based on recommendations issued by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

“…necessary changes have been made in the CoWin app and related computer system at the level of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the central government. All public and private vaccination centres in the BMC area should take note of this and take appropriate action accordingly,” stated the civic health department on Tuesday.

The NTAGI had recommended that those who need to travel overseas can take the booster shot as required by the country they are travelling to before the mandatory nine-month gap.

Till now, all those above 18 years who have completed nine months after the second dose are eligible for the precaution jab.

The precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccines were started for healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 years and above with comorbidities from January 10 this year. The comorbidity clause was removed in March making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose.

Since April 10, precaution doses of vaccines for all people aged above 18 years have been available at private vaccination centres.