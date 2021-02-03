Vaccinate all health workers with texts: Maharashtra govt to districts

In Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to conduct a trial run on Wednesday before starting immunisation drive for all frontline workers. (Representational)

Following a day’s delay due to technical glitches in Co-WIN software that hampered issuing text messages to frontline workers, the Maharashtra government has asked all districts to try and immunise the workers with messages on Wednesday. In Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to conduct a trial run on Wednesday before starting immunisation drive for all frontline workers.

The Centre had asked all states to begin immunisation of frontline workers from February 1. Dr Archana Patil, director of family welfare at the Directorate of Health Services, said they could not initiate vaccination on Tuesday as though names of workers were uploaded on Co-WIN, some technical errors did not allow scheduling session list about the inoculation process.

“We could not send SMSes to the health workers. The Centre is working on the software. We will have to call each of the workers if messages are not delivered to them. The work to text them for scheduling appointments will be undertaken overnight,” Patil said.

The BMC’s Additional Municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “For past two days, our teams are working to upload data and create session list for frontline workers. We will begin immunisation once all technical glitches are resolved. On Wednesday, we will only hold a trial run.”

On Tuesday, various vaccination centres said they received queries whether frontline workers could visit for vaccination. At the vaccination centre of Dr RN Cooper Hospital, Nodal Officer Dr Anita Shenoy said they received no notification from the BMC on immunisation of frontline workers.

“Every day, we receive a list of scheduled recipients. We allow them or those who are registered on Co-WIN to get vaccinated,” she added.

Shenoy said the software suffered some glitches last Friday. “But these are on and off problems. It is working smoothly now at least for the health workers’ database,” she said.

At JJ Hospital, Dr Lalit Sankhe, professor of community medicine, said they have instructions to only immunise their hospital staff and health workers volunteering to get vaccinated. “We have not been informed that frontline workers will be sent here,” he added.

Maharashtra has immunised 3.09 lakh healthcare workers so far of the 7.86 lakh registered. The state estimates to have another 20 lakh frontline workers such as police, municipal staff, defence personnel, solid waste management workers and BEST drivers and conductors. S Chaitanya, spokesperson of Mumbai police, said they have submitted names of over 40,000 police officials working in Mumbai for vaccination.