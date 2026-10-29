Asked to vacate property, woman tries to hurl purse at Bombay HC judge: ‘That’s contempt’

Coming down heavily on a litigant for attempting to throw her purse towards the judge after an order was passed against her family to vacate a property, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday (October 27) said her conduct amounted to contempt of court.

The incident took place while Justice Madhav J Jamdar was hearing a contempt petition in a dispute over property possession.

“It is required to be noted that Minder Gurmit Singh Thukral in the court has behaved in a wholly inappropriate manner, which also amounts to contempt of court,” the HC noted. The judge orally said he will initiate contempt proceedings against her and would impose costs.