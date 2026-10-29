Asked to vacate property, woman tries to hurl purse at Bombay HC judge: ‘That’s contempt’

Coming down heavily on a litigant for attempting to throw her purse towards the judge after an order was passed against her family to vacate a property, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday (October 27) said her conduct amounted to contempt of court.
The incident took place while Justice Madhav J Jamdar was hearing a contempt petition in a dispute over property possession.
“It is required to be noted that Minder Gurmit Singh Thukral in the court has behaved in a wholly inappropriate manner, which also amounts to contempt of court,” the HC noted. The judge orally said he will initiate contempt proceedings against her and would impose costs.
The dispute involving Minder and her family dates back to 2009, when property owner Onkar Singh Kalra, filed an eviction suit in the Small Causes Court against “gratuitous licensee” Tarlok Singh Thukral, a tenant. The court ruled in favour of Kalra on July 6, 2018.
Subsequent challenges by the licensee Thukral failed at every stage. A civil court dismissed the appeal by the Thukrals on October 4, 2021, and the High Court rejected their Civil Revision Application on July 23, 2024.
While the High Court granted eight weeks to vacate the premises, the tenants filed a review petition, which was dismissed.
During the prolonged litigation, Tarlok passed away, and his sons, Jaspal and Gurmit Singh, were brought on record as legal heirs. The eviction decree against the Thukrals was finally executed in April 2025.
However, the High Court noted that Tarlok’s legal heirs and their family, including Gurmit, his wife Minder, and their children, illegally re-entered the property, prompting the property owners’ legal heirs to file a contempt petition.
“Prima facie I am satisfied that the conduct of these respondents amounts to interference in the administration of justice,” the judge noted.
Thereafter, the respondents (Thukrals) stated that they will hand over possession on October 29. The HC appointed a Court Receiver to oversee the handover and directed that if physical possession is not handed over by 7 pm on Thursday, the Court Receiver shall take physical possession with police assistance.
After an adverse order, Minder attempted to throw her purse at the judge, which Justice Jamdar noticed and expressed his displeasure towards her conduct.
While she tendered an apology, the judge stressed maintaining “decorum” in the court and noted her conduct “amounts to contempt.” The HC directed all respondents to remain present in court on October 30.