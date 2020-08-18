Vacant building comes down on residential building in Mumbai, seven people rescued

According to locals, Kalpana building was more than two decades old and was empty. (Representational)

A vacant building collapsed on a nearby residential building on Monday night in Bandra west, Mumbai. Fire brigade has rescued seven people so far, of which at least two have reported injuries. Search and rescue operations were still on.

According to BMC’s disaster management cell, around 8.30 pm a vacant old building known as Kalpana building collapsed on the four-storey Hardik Villa residential building on Sherley Rajan Road near Rizvi College, Bandra west. The collapse damaged the compound wall and ground floor of Hardik Villa and cars parked on the nearby roadside. After the incident Hardik Vill has been vacated.

According to locals, Kalpana building was more than two decades old and was empty. Locals said a huge portion of Kalpana building tilted towards Hardik Villa and collapsed within few seconds. “Suddenly we heard a loud noise and saw a huge portion of the building collapsing on an adjacent building. A few persons were said to be there in the ground floor office of the opposite building,” said Saduq Rizvi, who lives next to Kalpana building.

He said, “Locals started searching if anybody was trapped as fire brigade came very late.”

Local BJP corporator Swapna Mhatre said, “Kalpana building was empty but since it damaged a neighbouring building some residents are said to be trapped. So far seven people have been rescued. Some had injuries and were shifted to hospital for treatment. Search and rescue operation is on.”

Officials from the H-west ward said that around 50 labourers, eight fire engines, two JCBs are involved in search and rescue operation.

