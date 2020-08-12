Vacancies in govt hospitals: Bombay HC seeks state’s response on PIL

It sought directions to the state government to take immediate steps to appoint adequate and required medical and para-medical staff to cope with Covid-19 situation in Ratnagiri district and other government hospitals in Maharashtra. (Representational)

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the state to file its response on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the authorities to appoint adequate medical staff in government hospitals across Maharashtra ahead of the upcoming festivals, like Ganesh Chaturthi, when a large number of people were expected to travel to the Konkan region thus aggravating the risk of spread of the coronavirus disease.

The PIL, filed by 58-year-old fisherman Khalil Ahmad Hasanmiya Wasta, through advocate Rakesh Bhatkar, stated, “It is pertinent to note that at present the immediate threat posed is due to the upcoming festivals like Ganesh Utsav, where large numbers of people are expected to travel in Konkan region from the rest of Maharashtra. Under these circumstances it is incumbent upon the state to get itself ready for any medical exigencies which may arise due to the upcoming festival seasons.”

It sought directions to the state government to take immediate steps to appoint adequate and required medical and para-medical staff to cope with Covid-19 situation in Ratnagiri district and other government hospitals in Maharashtra.

