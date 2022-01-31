Uttarakhand man who came to Mumbai in 2010 to be a singer reunited with family

The LT Marg police managed to trace a 32-year-old man who had left his home in Uttarakhand in 2010 to become a singer but stopped all communication with his family after failing to achieve his dream. As he struggled to survive in the city, he suffered from mental issues and with nowhere to go, made Mumbai dargahs his new home, police said.

Kanchan Joshi, 32, a native of Nainital, wanted to become a singer in Bollywood and had promised his family that he will make them proud. Unable to fulfill his dreams, Kanchan started doing odd jobs for a living, police added.

In 2015, he broke all communication with his family. His elder brother Krishnachand Joshi, 42, a farmer, lodged a missing complaint but failed to find him. In December last year, Kanchan borrowed a phone from another person and called his mother. “But the call got cut and when his mother called back, another person picked it and told her that Kanchan had borrowed his phone,” police said.

Krishnachand believed that this number was the only way to find his brother and reached Mumbai, police added. The person whose phone was used stayed in Chira Bazaar, police said. Krishnachand, with the help of LT Marg police, then traced the person who said Kanchan worked as a waiter in a hotel at Madanpura.

The team then reached the hotel where the owner told them that Kanchan had quit in December last year, adding he was regular at the dargahs in the city.

The police team then contacted others at the hotel and got a phone number which Kanchan had obtained recently. The police, based on technical analysis, traced him to a dargah in Byculla on Saturday. “He looked depressed and was unemployed. He was homeless and lived at the dargah. He still wanted to become a singer. He was very happy to see his brother and the two left home happily,” said Jyoti Desai, senior inspector of LT Marg police station.