Friday, Sep 30, 2022

UTS ticket booking app receives good response from passengers

The contribution of tickets issued through the UTS app has risen from 4.80 per cent in March 2022 to 7.85 per cent in September.

The passengers are being encouraged to use the UTS app through various promotional activities like street plays, skits and personal counseling as it is convenient and time saving.

The use of UTS ticket booking app by the passengers has gradually increased over the period and the daily average tickets purchased through this App has crossed 74,000 in September from 36,000 in March this year.

The daily average passengers also doubled from 2.17 lakh in March 2022 to 4.23 lakh up to September 27, 2022.

The UTS app of the Indian Railways helps the passengers to book tickets easily at the comfort of their home, office, on the move and avoiding queue at the ticket counters. It also saves their time.

The contribution of tickets issued through the UTS app has risen from 4.80 per cent in March 2022 to 7.85 per cent in September. Similarly, the percentage of passengers has increased from 6.72 per cent in March 2022 to 10.85 per cent in September 2022.

More from Mumbai

The passengers are being encouraged to use the UTS app through various promotional activities like street plays, skits and personal counseling as it is convenient and time saving.

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 01:43:45 pm
