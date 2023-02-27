Utility of Shinde faction MLAs, MPs over: Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena MLA and former minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday hit out at the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government calling it a government of builders and contractor and that the utility of Shinde-led Sena MLAs and MPs was over for the BJP after the Thackerays lost the party name and poll symbol.

In a rally at Worli, his Assembly constituency, Aaditya hinted that it was the BJP which was giving ammunition to the opposition against Shinde faction MLAs and ministers ahead of any big event and the legislative session.

Taking a dig at Shinde faction legislators, Aaditya said that the MLAs have taken voluntary retirement by splitting from the Sena and now their utility was over with Sena’s name and symbol “stolen”.

“They (Shinde faction legislators) do not know that they have taken VRS. Their game is over now. Their utility was only for snatching Sena name and symbol and now it’s done,” Aaditya said.

This was Aaditya’s first public rally in Worli, from where he is an MLA after Shinde held a rally in Worli Koliwada at an event organised by the fishing community to felicitate him.