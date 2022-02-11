Using various disguises, including rickshaw driver, Mumbai cops nab 5 habitual burglars

The Malad Police arrested five men, all habitual thieves, for allegedly burgling gold, diamond, a 32-inch TV and cash worth Rs 21 lakh from a 60-year-old woman’s flat in a building in Malad (West) on January 31.

The accused were identified as Naushad Khan, Saddam Khan, Abdul Pathan, Rony Fernandes and Guddu Soni. The gang targeted the victim’s building during the day time because there was no watchman. They went to the fourth floor and broke open the door after ascertaining nobody was inside. They left in a taxi, and based on CCTV footage, the police traced the first accused Naushad who owned the taxi.

“The accused are habitual offenders and so difficult to trace. Our men had to disguise as rickshaw driver, hotel manager, worker and as a couple to nab them,” said senior inspector Dhananjay Ligade.

“We have recovered valuables worth Rs 11.54 lakh,” said API Samir Mujawar. ”

“We nabbed them from Bhiwandi, Ghatkopar, Mankhurd and Bhayandar. They have criminal records in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane,” said PSI Navnath Bansode.

Saddam, who has over 30 cases of thefts and burglary against him, had come out of jail barely 15 days ago.

Soni, who sells stolen gold items, also has over 30 cases and was externed by Pant Nagar police for a year barring him from entering Mumbai.