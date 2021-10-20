Use your influence in ED to probe scam in PCMC’s Smart City project: Raut to Somaiya

Amid the tussle between the state’s ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the alleged misuse of central investigative agencies, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has written a letter to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya asking him to use his “influence” on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and probe an alleged Rs 500 crore scam in the Smart City project in BJP-ruled Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

On Wednesday, Raut said he has sent a letter to “scam crusader” Somaiya on the alleged corruption in PCMC. “Sent letter to ‘scam crusader’ Kirit Somaiya. It gives details of misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 500 crore in the smart city project run by Pimpri Chinchwad Corporation ruled by BJP. Hope he will use his influence on ED to start the investigation,” said Raut, in a tweet where he also shared a copy of the letter.

Raut, in his letter dated October 11, said that over the years, Somaiya had created a reputation for himself of someone who exposes corruption everywhere. During his tour of Pimpri-Chinchwad recently, Raut said, “Sulabha Ubale and other prominent leaders gave me several incriminating documents exposing serious malpractices and corruption ongoing at PCMC’s Smart City project.”

“In the year 2018-2019, many tenders worth several hundred crores were floated for various projects in the Smart City project. However, these tenders, their terms and conditions were prepared keeping in view interests of a few select companies, namely — Crystal Integrated Services and Arcus. Both these companies were awarded tenders worth more than Rs 500 crore,” Raut stated in the letter.

Raut further said that shockingly, even though the duration in which the work had to be completed is over, not even 50% of the work is completed yet. “This is a clear case of misappropriation of government funds and public money to the tune of a whopping Rs 500 crores only for the benefit of these two companies. It is also quite clear that the tenders were awarded to these companies by corrupt practices, misuse of power and under tremendous political pressure,” he alleged.

Over the last two years, Somaiya had been leveling several allegations against leaders and ministers of the MVA government comprising the Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress. Somaiya has also filed complaints against them with agencies like ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Stating that there is a general perception that investigative agencies like ED conduct a thorough investigation in all matters that Somaiya brings to their notice, Raut said, “Hence, instead of sending this sensitive file to ED or any other investigative agency, I am sending it directly to you.”

He added, “I am convinced that this multi-crore scam by ‘Crystal Integrated Services Pvt., Ltd.,’ is one of the biggest fraud and corruption cases in recent times. I, therefore, urge and request you that in public interest, please expose this scam, officials and individuals involved in it so that the whole world can witness it.”