Use of couriers to supply narcotics has increased 3-4 times since the pandemic: Gyaneshwar Singh

NCB Deputy Director Gyaneshwar Singh (holding charge of the south western region that includes Maharashtra) talks to Mohamed Thaver about the changing trend in narcotics and the agency’s changing role.

Last year, the NCB was also involved in focusing on consumption cases, which included small amounts of narcotics. What is the current focus of the agency?

The focus of the agency is to probe larger networks and end-to-end investigations. It is a niche organisation targeting drug networks and supply chains, hence street-level drug circulation is not in our ambit and has never been our mandate. We are also focusing on coordination with different agencies, keeping track of evolving modus operandi and also updating technology as cartels keep evolving. A technological leap is as important as enforcement for the organisation.

In some of the recent cases probed by the NCB and other agencies, a trend has been seen where youngsters from African countries like Ethiopia are used as mules by drug networks to smuggle narcotics via airports.

Yes, we have seen drug cartels like those pushing cocaine from South America send youngsters from African countries with narcotics as mules promising them sums like 1,000 USD per gram of cocaine smuggled. They do this to survey the airport security. Later, the youngsters are asked to marry Indian girls and then they use the girl and her relatives to smuggle drugs. This was the trend we saw in a recent case as well when cocaine was recovered and one of the accused came to the city via a flight from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.

Another trend that has been popular over the past few years has been the use of courier companies and India Post in supplying drugs. Can you elaborate on that?

Yes, especially since Covid we have seen the phenomenon of contactless drug delivery as it is also safer for the supplier to not be physically handing over the contraband. When we looked at the data, there has been a four to five times rise in the use of courier companies to supply drugs since Covid.

Advertisement

What steps are you taking to curtail the misuse of couriers and India Post for such purposes?

See there are some big courier companies which take all the necessary precautions to ensure that contraband is not smuggled through their services. However, the major problem is the mid and lower-level courier services, where in some instances we have even found the employees providing their Aadhaar card to supply goods if the sender does not have it. So, we have had meetings with several such courier companies and even India Post, where we have given them a list of measures they need to follow in order to ensure that their services are not misused.

In the past few months, online portals too have been started by the NCB. Can you elaborate on that?

Advertisement

Among other things, we are also hoping the NCB to become a database organisation, which is data and tech driven. One of the portals that was inaugurated was the National Narcotics Coordination Portal (NCORD), which is a knowledge-based portal that can also be used by the common man. It will have all the data from court judgments related to narcotics cases, news related to it and the measures being taken by us in terms of capacity building. The second portal is the NIDAAN portal, which is a database of narco-offenders which will be maintained by all the agencies, which will help us in investigation.