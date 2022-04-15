Use loudspeakers to discuss price rise, says Aaditya; MLA asks CM to recite ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ at home

Politics over Hanuman Chalisa heated up in Maharashtra on Friday with state minister Aaditya Thackeray saying loudspeakers should be used to create awareness among people about reasons behind rising prices of essential items, while independent MLA Ravi Rana asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to recite the devotional hymns at his residence on Saturday.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

It all started when MNS president Raj Thackeray raised the issue of high-decibel loudspeakers atop mosques. Raj Thackeray has demanded removal of loudspeakers atop mosques before May 3 and warned the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa, a collection of devotional hymns dedicated to Lord Hanuman, in front of mosques if his demand was not met by the deadline.

Reacting to the Hanuman Chalisa recital issue, minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray avoided a direct reply and said issues like price rise should be discussed on loudspeakers.

“Loudspeakers should be used to create awareness among people about reasons behind rising prices of essential commodities,” Aaditya Thackeray said.

Wading into the issue, independent MLA Rana asked Chief Minister Thackeray to recite Hanuman Chalisa at his private residence ‘Matoshree’ on Saturday on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, drawing criticism from the Shiv Sena.

The MLA from Badnera in the Vidarbha region, who is affiliated to the BJP in the 288-member Legislative Assembly, said if the CM fails to do so, “we will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree”.

”Uddhav Thackeray should recite Hanuman Chalisa tomorrow on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti at Matoshree . If the Chief Minister has forgotten the thoughts and vision of (Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray, reciting Hanuman Chalisa will help him remember them. If he doesn’t do that, we will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree,” Rana, with a saffron scarf draped around his neck, said in a video statement.

Kishori Pednekar, a Shiv Sena leader, hit back at Rana for targeting the Chief Minister.

”We, Shiv Sainiks, are still alive. We dare you to come to Matoshree and then you will see what Shiv Sainiks are made of. Prayers should be done at home,” the former Mumbai mayor said.

Raj Thackeray will participate in a Hanuman Chalisa recital programme in Pune on Saturday.