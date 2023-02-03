scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
'Use iPhone to avoid phone tapping': Sena (UBT) leader advises all party workers

Ambadas Danve, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC and leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council, said on Thursday that he has asked all the Sena leaders and office-bearers from his region, Aurangabad, to 'use iPhone to avoid phone tapping and recording'.

He, however, clarified that this was not an official order from Shiv Sena (UBT) or party president Uddhav Thackeray, but Danve himself advised his party subordinates and top leaders to use iPhone to maintain privacy while communicating over phone.

"This is not a diktat from the party or president Uddhav Thackeray officially. I have… advised office bearers from my area to use an iPhone.

With the kind of state government we have, and Rashmi Shukla phone tapping case… we all must follow precautions. The current government also wants to keep a surveillance on the Opposition, and we anyway do not trust them," Danve said.

Danve, however, said that 'they are not scared, but the government in a bid to harass the Opposition could go to any level by misusing central agencies, and so, he has advised the same. "We have nothing to fear, but the current dispensation in the state does not have morals and can go to any level. They are even harassing the cadre and small functionaries, so we should use iPhone for our own safety."

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-02-2023 at 03:57 IST
