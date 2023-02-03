scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Advertisement

‘Use iPhone to avoid phone tapping’: Sena (UBT) leader advises all party workers

Danve, however, said that 'they are not scared, but the government in a bid to harass the Opposition could go to any level by misusing central agencies, and so, he has advised the same.

Danve clarified that this was not an official order from Shiv Sena (UBT) or party president Uddhav Thackeray, but Danve himself advised his party subordinates and top leaders to use iPhone to maintain privacy while communicating over phone. (File/Representational)
Listen to this article
‘Use iPhone to avoid phone tapping’: Sena (UBT) leader advises all party workers
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Ambadas Danve, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC and leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council, said on Thursday that he has asked all the Sena leaders and office-bearers from his region, Aurangabad, to ‘use iPhone to avoid phone tapping and recording’.

He, however, clarified that this was not an official order from Shiv Sena (UBT) or party president Uddhav Thackeray, but Danve himself advised his party subordinates and top leaders to use iPhone to maintain privacy while communicating over phone.

“This is not a diktat from the party or president Uddhav Thackeray officially. I have… advised office bearers from my area to use an iPhone.

With the kind of state government we have, and Rashmi Shukla phone tapping case… we all must follow precautions. The current government also wants to keep a surveillance on the Opposition, and we anyway do not trust them,” Danve said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra
Moscow’s proposal to RBI: Set up Russian financial firm in India, w...
Moscow’s proposal to RBI: Set up Russian financial firm in India, w...
More from Mumbai

Danve, however, said that ‘they are not scared, but the government in a bid to harass the Opposition could go to any level by misusing central agencies, and so, he has advised the same. “We have nothing to fear, but the current dispensation in the state does not have morals and can go to any level. They are even harassing the cadre and small functionaries, so we should use iPhone for our own safety.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-02-2023 at 03:57 IST
Next Story

Legislative council poll: BJP loses face in Nagpur, home turf of Gadkari & Fadnavis

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close