US-sanctioned SBL Energy made last Sudan shipment in January: Sources

SBL Energy Ltd, the Indian explosives manufacturer recently sanctioned by the United States over alleged supplies linked to the civil war in Sudan, dispatched its last shipment to the war-torn country on January 27 this year, nearly six months before the sanctions were imposed, an official said on the condition of anonymity. The company was also preparing to begin exporting to the United States but a deadly factory blast in March disrupted the plans, the paper has learnt.
Speaking to The Indian Express on the condition of anonymity, a senior company official said SBL Energy had not exported any material to Sudan after the January shipment.
The official claimed that the company had made around 10-11 shipments to Sudan since it first began exporting to the country in 2022, while clarifying that these referred to the number of shipments made and not individual containers. After the initial consignment in 2022, there was a gap of nearly two years before exports resumed, with the final shipment leaving for Sudan on January 27 this year.
Last week, the US sanctioned SBL Energy Ltd and its CEO Alok Choudhari, alleging the company supplied explosives to the Sudanese Armed Forces through Target Multi Activities Co Ltd (TMAC), thereby intensifying the civil war.
However, the official maintained that SBL was not the principal supplier of TMAC, claiming the Sudanese firm sourced explosives from around eight suppliers, including those based in South Africa and Colombia, all of which have also been sanctioned. The official claimed that both TMAC and SBL were designated simultaneously on June 26, adding that SBL faced “secondary sanctions” as it was among TMAC’s suppliers. The official said TMAC was not a sanctioned entity while SBL was supplying material to it.
The SBL official further asserted the products supplied to TMAC were “100 per cent industrial-grade mining explosives” intended exclusively for civilian mining operations. “The products we supplied have no connection with defence procurement or military supplies and cannot be used in military activities or in a civil war,” the official said.
The official said SBL supplies only to authorised buyers after carrying out statutory due diligence, while maintaining it cannot be held responsible if products subsequently change hands through intermediaries.
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“I am a manufacturer. I supply to an authorised dealer. That dealer may supply another entity, which may further sell it to a third or fourth party. I cannot be held responsible for that chain,” the official said.
The official said SBL Energy exports industrial explosives to around 22 countries across Europe, Africa, Southeast Asia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Ethiopia, maintaining that none of its export destinations were under international sanctions at the time of supply.
The official described Sudan as an attractive market because of its mining sector, while claiming that other manufacturers from India, Russia and China continue to export mining explosives to Sudan.
In a statement released earlier Tuesday, SBL Energy said it is a government-licensed manufacturer of industrial explosives incorporated in 2002, supplying India’s coal, power, steel, cement, mining and infrastructure sectors for over two decades. It said exports are undertaken under a stringent compliance framework and that it has engaged legal counsel to cooperate with OFAC in seeking removal from the sanctions list.
Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement)
Professional Background & Expertise
Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express
Experience: Started working in 2016
Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region.
Key focus areas include:
Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools.
Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights.
Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion.
Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur.
Education & Credentials
Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes:
MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University)
Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University)
Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology
Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights
Recent Notable Coverage
Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability:
Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions.
Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response.
Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions.
Signature Beat
Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety.
Contact & Follow
X (Twitter): @ankita_deshkar
Email: ankita.deshkar@indianexpress.com
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