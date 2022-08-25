scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

US, India ties ‘one of the most important partnerships’ of 21st century: Dy Secretary of Treasury

The visit is expected to open doors to more international exposure in terms of market as well as expertise for start-ups incubated at the Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

US Deputy Secretary of Treasury Wally Adeyemo at SINE, IIT Bombay. (Twitter/@SINEIITB)

US Deputy Secretary of Treasury, Wally Adeyemo, has said the relations between Washington and New Delhi is one of the most important partnerships of the 21st century.

Adeyemo earlier on Wednesday visited the Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay as part of his three-day visit to India to strengthen the relationship between both sides.

“It is to highlight the innovative work happening here which will help fight challenges like climate change, significant health issues,” Adeyemo said talking about his purpose of visiting the SINE at IIT Bombay.

“And further to demonstrate the importance of deepening partnership between the United States and India which in my opinion is one of the most important partnerships of the 21st century addressing both – the security challenges that we face and economic opportunities that we can look forward to,” he added during a media interaction at the Powai Institute.

When asked if his visit is going to lead to any kind of support to these start-ups, Adeyemo said: “From my interactions with the start-up leaders here, I see they are already being supported by the US companies along with the Indian companies.”

“I hope to see that innovative solutions offered by these young entrepreneurs are deployed not only in India but rest of the world for larger benefit,” he added.

The visit is expected to open doors to more international exposure in terms of market as well as expertise for start-ups incubated at the SINE.

The visit is also expected to lead to further collaborations, which would help the start-ups incubated here.

“Even as details are yet unknown, the visit may lead to some opportunities of increased exposure in terms of market as well as expert guidance. We are already informed about more meetings are expected after this to know details on start-ups incubated here,” shared an IIT Bombay official requesting anonymity.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 01:23:11 pm
