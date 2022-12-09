scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Election Result LIVE

US-based hydrogen powered vehicle maker to set up manufacturing plant in state: Eknath Shinde

An official said that Himanshu Patel, founder and CEO of Triton Electric Vehicles met CM Shinde at his residence on Thursday along with Industries Minister Uday Samant.

The official said that a discussion to set up the project in Maharashtra was held during the meeting. (File Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

US-based Triton Electric Vehicle company will set up a manufacturing plant for hydrogen-powered vehicles in the state, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Thursday.

An official said that Himanshu Patel, founder and CEO of Triton Electric Vehicles met CM Shinde at his residence on Thursday along with Industries Minister Uday Samant. The official said that a discussion to set up the project in Maharashtra was held during the meeting.

Shinde also said that Triton Company will sign MoU with Maharashtra in the conference to be held in Davos in January 2023, and various options like Pune, Auric (Aurangabad) and Nagpur are available for the company to start their plant in Maharashtra.

Following the successful implementation of the project, Maharashtra will be the first state in the country to have a hydrogen-powered vehicle manufacturing plant.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Current Repo Rate’ or ‘C...Premium
UPSC Key- December 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Current Repo Rate’ or ‘C...
Parliament passes Wildlife Bill: Questions remain on elephants, verminPremium
Parliament passes Wildlife Bill: Questions remain on elephants, vermin
As Chandigarh adds 120 new vehicles a day, the big debate: Does city need...Premium
As Chandigarh adds 120 new vehicles a day, the big debate: Does city need...
What seems to have hurt BJP most in Himachal: Unhappiness with CM, factio...Premium
What seems to have hurt BJP most in Himachal: Unhappiness with CM, factio...

CM Shinde said that “hydrogen vehicles are being used in England, Germany, China, and America. It is possible to run buses on lease from the local transport bodies and run on hydrogen in Maharashtra as well.”

More from Mumbai

If Triton Company starts the manufacturing project in the state, then ancillary units like hydrogen production plants and other industries will also start in Maharashtra resulting in increased investment and thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities, the CM said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-12-2022 at 01:15:38 am
Next Story

Before blood metal test, wife took thallium to evade suspicion: Cops

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close