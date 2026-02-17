Urban sweep: BJP captures 20 of 28 mayoral posts across Maharashtra

In 13 corporations, the BJP holds both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts, while 15 corporations reflect split mandates where the two posts are shared between different parties.

With mayoral elections completed in 28 of Maharashtra’s 29 municipal corporations, the Bharatiya Janata Party has emerged as the dominant political force in urban local bodies, securing a decisive majority by winning 20 mayoral posts and 17 deputy mayor posts.

The lone exception is the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation, where the mayoral election is scheduled for February 20. The contest in the 90 member House, where the majority mark stands at 46, has drawn 10 candidates for Mayor and seven for Deputy Mayor.

MAYORAL POSITIONS ACROSS 28 CORPORATIONS

Of the 28 municipal corporations where mayors have been elected, the BJP has secured 20 posts, accounting for over 71 percent of the total declared so far. The remaining eight mayoral positions are distributed among the Shiv Sena with three, Shiv Sena UBT with one, Congress with one, NCP with one, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi with one and one held by the Samajwadi Party in Malegaon.