‘Urban Naxal’ a challenge to both state and Centre: Fadnavis

Saying that Naxals are no longer confined to remote forests and have begun to target developed areas, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that “urban Naxal” remains a challenge for both state and central governments.

“Naxal operation requires a combined centre-state strategy,” he added

Fadnavis’ remarks come in the wake of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s meeting with state Chief Ministers on Sunday to review security situation and development projects in Naxal-affected areas. Six Chief Ministers including Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray participated in the meeting.

Opposition leader Fadnavis said, “In the past Gadchiroli in Maharashtra was the epicentre of Naxal activities. All the activities were confined here. But things have changed. Now, through various organizations, Naxalism is forming its roots in urban areas.”

Commenting on Shah and Thackeray meeting, he said, “The Union Home Minister regularly convenes such review meeting with state CMs to discuss the strategy and development projects to counter Naxals. It is a combined strategy of state and centre which is necessary to counter Naxal menace.”

However, Fadnavis ruled out the possibility of any political discussion during their meeting.