Urban couples delay infertility care, ovulatory disorders key driver: Cama study

A study at Mumbai’s Cama Hospital reveals that urban couples are delaying infertility treatment for years, with ovulatory disorders identified as a primary cause. (Photo: Freepik)

Most couples seeking infertility treatment at a Mumbai government facility are from urban areas and tend to delay medical consultation for years, with ovulatory disorders emerging as a leading cause, according to a study conducted at Cama and Albless Hospital.

Titled Study of Demographic and Clinical Profiles of Patients Attending an ART Centre in a Tertiary Care Government Hospital, the research was published on April 6, 2026 in the International Journal of Life Sciences, Biotechnology and Pharma Research. The study, authored by Dr Afifa Naushad, Dr Tushar Palve and Dr Rajashree Thatikonda, analysed 60 patients who attended the hospital’s Assisted Reproductive Technology centre between August and October 2025.