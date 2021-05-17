Uranium arrests: Accused in judicial custody

Considering the sensitive nature of the case, the matter was handed over to the NIA by the central government. (Representational Image0

A SPECIAL court on Monday remanded in judicial custody the two persons who were arrested with over 7 kg uranium and who were in NIA custody.

The NIA had sought two more days of custody, which was not granted by the court.

The accused, Jigar Pandya and Abu Tahir, were arrested by the Maharashtra ATS on March 6 after 7 kg uranium was recovered from them earlier this year.

As per the ATS investigation, the duo were trying to sell the uranium online. They were booked under the Atomic Energy Act after a BARC report confirmed that it was uranium, a radioactive substance.

The NIA took custody of the two accused last week and were questioning them to find out if there was a terror connection in the case.

Advocate Prakash Salsingikar, who appeared for Pandya, said that NIA sought two days of custody. “The defence argued against it since there has been sufficient custody provided. The duo were sent to judicial custody by the court,” Salsingikar added.