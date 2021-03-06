Uptake of vehicles dips substantially

Maharashtra's vehicular population as of January 2021 stands at 3.86 crore - a 2.3 per cent increase over 3.77 crore vehicles reported in January 2020. (Representational/PTI)

The uptake of vehicles has reduced substantially across the state as well in Mumbai over the last year in view of the lockdown.

The Economic Survey report of 2020-21 stated that the total number of vehicles in Maharashtra stand at 3.86 crore – an increase of 2.3 per cent over last year. The total number of vehicles as per the previous year’s report had increased by 6.6 per cent. Mumbai has also witnessed a slowdown in the growth of vehicles with a measly 2.7 per cent increase compared to an increase of 7.2 per cent in the previous report.

Maharashtra’s vehicular population as of January 2021 stands at 3.86 crore – a 2.3 per cent increase over 3.77 crore vehicles reported in January 2020. Of these, two-wheelers represent the largest chunk with a total of 28.34 lakh vehicles across the state.

Mumbai, meanwhile, has 3.96 crore vehicles – an increase of 2.7 per cent over last year when the city had 3.86 crore vehicles. The previous year, the city had witnessed a 7.2 per cent increase in the total number of vehicles.

The 22.53 lakh two-wheelers constitute the highest number of motorised transport mediums in Mumbai, followed by 12.26 lakh cars. While Mumbai is home to over 10 per cent of all the vehicles in the state, its share in the total number of cars in Maharashtra is substantially higher with 12.65 lakh cars and taxis accounting for 22 per cent of the 57.61 lakh such vehicles present in the state.