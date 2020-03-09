Upset over of mistreatment of his sister, 20-yr-old Mumbai man shoots at brother-in-law

The accused held a grudge against the victim as he was unhappy with how his sister was being treated by him, police said. (Representational photo) The accused held a grudge against the victim as he was unhappy with how his sister was being treated by him, police said. (Representational photo)

THE MUMBAI Police on Sunday arrested a 20-year-old man in Dharavi for allegedly firing two rounds at his brother-in-law, one of which hit his head.

The 29-year-old man has been hospitalised and is undergoing treatment.

The accused held a grudge against the victim as he was unhappy with how his sister was being treated by him, police said.

Police identified the accused as Afridi Sayyad and the victim as Rizwan Patel (29).

A senior officer said the incident took place at 7.30 am on Sunday when Sayyad came to Patel’s residence at 90 Feet Road in Dharavi, saying he wanted to give some clothes to his sister.

Police said once he got inside, he fired two rounds from a country-made revolver. They added that Patel had a criminal record and was married twice in the past.

One of the cases registered against him is for giving triple talaq, an officer said.

Besides Sayyad, police have also detained two more persons in connection with the incident.

An attempt to murder case has been registered and police have also recovered the firearm.

An officer said, “The accused claims that he fired at his brother-in-law as he was mistreating his sister. However, we can only confirm the motive after a detailed interrogation.”

