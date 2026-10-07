‘Upset’ Fadnavis cites ‘pathetic’ school, hostel infrastructure in Maharashtra for protests

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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed displeasure over the ‘pathetic’ infrastructure of schools and hostels, pointing to it as the reason for protests across the state. Visibly angry during the meeting, Fadnavis directed the concerned department to take immediate steps and make necessary changes to improve infrastructure.
“If the school/hostel condition is so pathetic, why will there be no agitation?” How can the department overlook the basic amenities,” Fadnavis, it is learnt, asked at the infrastructure review meeting held this week.
Directing questions at the officials, Fadnavis made his displeasure known at the meeting and said, “If schools and hostels are in such poor condition, agitation will happen.”
Following the chief minister’s remarks on ‘pathetic’ infrastructure, the ministries of social justice, tribal department and OBC department decided to work out a plan to make necessary corrections.
The three ministries have decided to conduct an audit and address the problems.
Generally, a sub-committee for infrastructure would focus on mega projects. However, this week’s review meeting saw the government focusing on school and hostel infrastructure.
The government’s decision to review school/ hostel infrastructure also comes in the wake of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest in Maharashtra against poor school and hostel conditions in several districts of the state.
Sources said, “The social justice, school and tribal department was trying to push positive images during the meetings. But the skill department, during the presentation, showed images of dilapidated hostel structures and inadequate facilities.”
“We cannot continue like this. Things will have to change,” sources quoted Fadnavis as saying during the meeting.
He directed the Departments to allocate funds for infrastructure upgradation from the District Planning Development Committee ( DPDC) immediately.
Earlier, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke had launched a ‘school thik karo’ agitation in Maharashtra. He visited several government-aided schools in the Marathwada region.
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