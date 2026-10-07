‘Upset’ Fadnavis cites ‘pathetic’ school, hostel infrastructure in Maharashtra for protests

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has blamed the poor infrastructure in the state for protests (ANI Photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed displeasure over the ‘pathetic’ infrastructure of schools and hostels, pointing to it as the reason for protests across the state. Visibly angry during the meeting, Fadnavis directed the concerned department to take immediate steps and make necessary changes to improve infrastructure.

“If the school/hostel condition is so pathetic, why will there be no agitation?” How can the department overlook the basic amenities,” Fadnavis, it is learnt, asked at the infrastructure review meeting held this week.

Directing questions at the officials, Fadnavis made his displeasure known at the meeting and said, “If schools and hostels are in such poor condition, agitation will happen.”