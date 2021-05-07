UPSC returns govt’s list for probable DGP, wants 2 more to be added

Besides the ACRs, the UPSC has also asked the state home department to provide details of any pending inquiries against the officers.

The appointment of Maharashtra’s director general of police will likely take a few more weeks if not months as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has returned the government’s slate of names, asking it to add two more to the 12 already on it, and also send the annual confidential reports (ACR) of all.

The names, sent to the UPSC on March 18, were returned in the first week of April with the commission asking for two more names and the ACRs of all 14, official sources said.

The list includes the names of Sanjay Pandey, who at present holds the additional charge of Maharashtra DGP, DGP (Anti-Corruption) Rajnish Seth, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale and others.

The government is now likely to add the names of Jaijeet Singh and Sadanand Date of the 1990 batch to the list, sources told The Indian Express.

Besides the ACRs, the UPSC has also asked the state home department to provide details of any pending inquiries against the officers.

Pandey, the seniormost IPS officer in the state, is currently holding the additional charge of Maharashtra DGP. Soon after state DGP Subodh Jaiswal left for central deputation, the post was given to Nagrale, but no proposal was sent to the UPSC for ratification.

The Cabinet committee for appointments had cleared Jaiswal’s transfer on December 30, last year, and he took over as the DG (Central Industrial Security Force) on January 8.

In March, after the Ambani terror scare case exploded on the Mumbai Police – with the arrest of assistant inspector Sachin Waze and culminating in former commissioner Param Bir Singh accusing former home minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption, forcing him to resign – Param Bir Singh’s subsequent transfer as DG (Home Guards) triggered another round of changes in Mumbai and Maharashtra Police.

First, while Nagrale was made the Mumbai Police commissioner, Seth was given additional charge of Maharashtra DGP. On April 10, Pandey, who had complained of being superceded and sidelined, was handed over the additional charge of the DGP.

Though a month has passed since it received the letter, the home department is yet to send its reply to the UPSC. From the list of officers sent, UPSC will select a panel of three. From this panel, the state has to select one as DGP. Till then, Pandey will continue to hold the additional charge of Maharashtra DGP.

Meanwhile, two more IPS officers were transferred on Thursday. While Additional DG (ADG) Pradnya Sarwade was appointed as ADG (GRP), Sanjay Saxena was appointed as ADG (Special Operations).