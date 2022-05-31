UPSC results: Dadar’s Mhaddalkar clinches 13th spot

PRIYAMVADA MHADDALKAR (31) from Mumbai’s Dadar area secured an All-India Ranking of 13th in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) results declared on Monday. An alumnus of the prestigious technology institute from the city – VJTI, Priyamvada was determined to take up a career that will allow her to work for society.

Even though she was confident about doing well in all rounds of the competitive exam, the techie-turned investment banker did not expect a rank in the top 20 on her second attempt. “Technically, this was a second attempt as I appeared for the prelims in 2020. But it was just a couple of months after I registered for the UPSC so I was not completely prepared. My focus anyway was entirely on the next attempt and the hard work has paid off,” said Mhaddalkar.

She was working as an investment banker after completing her MBA course from IIM-Bangalore following her B.Tech Degree from VJTI. It was after six years of working in the corporate sector, that Priyamvada decided to shift her career choice and began preparing for UPSC in 2020.

Thanking her husband Vidyadhar Shreedhar, who is also an alumnus of IIM-Bangalore, Mhaddalkar said, “His work experience in the consultancy sector has helped me prepare a strategy to study for UPSC.”

She hopes to work in the sector of education where she can focus on girl students. “Apart from education, I intend to work for equal opportunities for working women in their respective sectors,” Mhaddlkar added.

A total of 685 candidates – 508 men and 177 women – have qualified and they have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various central services, the UPSC said.