Maharashtra: UPSC fails to finalise names of three officers, to meet again in 10 days

Names of three IPS officers for appointment as the state director general of police (DGP) were not finalised in a meeting of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday and is likely to be finalised in another meeting to be held after 10 days.

“The names of three IPS officers were not finalised in yesterday’s meeting. Another meeting will take place after 10 days and the names may be finalised then,” Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte told The Indian Express.

On Tuesday, the UPSC had convened a meeting to shortlist names of three IPS officers that it will send to the Maharashtra government for appointment as DGP. The government, in keeping with Supreme Court directions, will select the next the DGP from among these three officers.

In the 2006 Prakash Singh judgment, the Supreme Court had laid down procedures for appointment of DGP to ensure there is no political interference. As per guidelines, the state government will have to select the DGP from a list of the three officers selected by the UPSC, which would have gone through the records of all the eligible officers from the state cadre.

Soon after Subodh Jaiswal, a 1985-batch officer who was the former Maharashtra DGP, went on central deputation as CBI chief in May, 1986-batch officer Sanjay Pandey was made the ‘acting’ DGP by the government. It has been over four months since then, during which names of 20 officers have been sent to UPSC for shortlisting candidates.