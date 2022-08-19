Uproar in Council over Bhandara rape

Following an uproar in the Legislative Council over the rape of a 35-year-old woman from Bhandara in Gondia, Neelam Gorhe, Deputy Chairman of the Council, on Thursday directed the government to ensure the survivor receives free medical aid and is provided security.

The second day of the Monsoon Session witnessed drama as soon as the House convened, with the Opposition demanding that the case be discussed and all other businesses planned for the day be adjourned.

Two men have been arrested for gangraping the woman on August 1 and a third accused is wanted for raping her in Gondia on July 30 and 31. The government had on Monday suspended two police personnel from Bhandara district for dereliction of duty.

Gorhe directed that the police personnel against whom action has been taken should not be posted in the same area.